SOCIETY

Bronx residents coping without heat or gas during bitter cold

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on some Bronx residents having to go without heat or gas.

Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
Residents of a building in the Bronx have been forced to go without gas or heat during the coldest stretch of the season.

"Right now it's not on and how cold is it? It's the coldest day of the year," said Sydney Mattera, who huddled together with her college roommates under blankets in the cold.

The roommates' apartment, like all of them in the building on Greystone Avenue in Riverdale, hasn't had heat for most of the winter.

Legally, landlords have to keep apartments at a minimum of 68 degrees during the day but in the roommates' apartment, it was 55.

The stove doesn't work either, and hasn't since September when gas in the entire building was turned off, so the college students can't cook and have to spend money on eating out.

The five kids who live there have to use a hot plate to cook on, and two of their electrical outlets don't work.

"We chose to live off campus because it's cheaper but it turned out to be more in the end because we don't have a meal plan," Mattera said.

"We eat out a lot and when we do cook it takes like an hour to do a pot of rice," said Erica Zoungrana, who also lives in the building with her family, and 9-year-old Lia is done with winter.

"I don't like it, I'm a big fan of the heat and now we're getting really upset," she said.

The building has been mostly unresponsive. "It's outrageous," said City Councilman Andrew Cohen. "The only thing that happens promptly in this building is that the rent bills go out. But in terms of services, it's just delay, delay, delay."

And now more delay. Park Drive Management told Eyewitness News Thursday night that gas won't be restored in the building for two to three weeks.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycoldheatRiverdaleBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
EEO Report for WABC-TV
Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of faking slip and fall at NJ business
Cause revealed after woman gets stuck in NYC elevator for 3 days
Family blames Long Island nursing home for father's death
17 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Search for missing 14-year-old girl from Long Island
NY-bound JetBlue flight returned to LA due to report of possible lightning strike
Family tied up and robbed in Upper West Side home invasion
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Show More
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Massive fire destroys paper plant in NJ, closing some schools
Federal government intervenes for NYCHA reform
More News