SOCIETY

College to provide special housing for Brooklyn teen with cerebral palsy

EMBED </>More Videos

SUNY Purchase will provide special housing for Nick Astor.

Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A teenager from Brooklyn will be able to live out his dream of going to college after all.

19-year-old Nick Astor was born with cerebral palsy and requested a room at SUNY Purchase for his freshman year that would include an adjacent room for his aide.

The school initially denied the request.

But after some help from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, SUNY officials decided to give Astor and his aide separate rooms in a single suite.

Nick says he needs a live-in caregiver for basic daily tasks.

SUNY Purchase was one of his top choices for college. He wants to major in political science.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycerebral palsycollegeeducationPark SlopeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Young officer delivers 3rd baby of his career
Teen finds purpose in helping revitalize New York Harbor
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
Mom brings new meaning to 'cover up' in viral breastfeeding photo
More Society
Top Stories
University basketball coach charged in Queens punch death
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Manhattan
MUGSHOTS: 22 arrested in Queens drug bust
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Crews on scene of partial building collapse in the Bronx
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra rejects plea deal in Uber dispute case
Show More
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
More News