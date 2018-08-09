PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A teenager from Brooklyn will be able to live out his dream of going to college after all.
19-year-old Nick Astor was born with cerebral palsy and requested a room at SUNY Purchase for his freshman year that would include an adjacent room for his aide.
The school initially denied the request.
But after some help from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, SUNY officials decided to give Astor and his aide separate rooms in a single suite.
Nick says he needs a live-in caregiver for basic daily tasks.
SUNY Purchase was one of his top choices for college. He wants to major in political science.
