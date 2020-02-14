Society

Couple celebrates Valentine's Day inside empty Grand Central Terminal

By
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A lucky couple had Grand Central Terminal to themselves this Valentine's Day.

All aboard the next express train to love!

Macy and Spencer Wise won a private three-course dinner for two out of 16,000 entries.

They have been married for nearly two years and recently moved to New York City a few years ago.

"Coming in here and the piano is playing and no one is here, you can really take in all the beauty of it," Macy said.

"It felt really surreal, just sitting here in disbelief, it kind of felt like a dream almost, but just trying to soak it up as much as we could," Spencer said.

A Steinway piano was assembled inside the terminal so that the couple could have a pianist perform during their special overnight dinner.

Once the terminal opened for the day, the couple was sent off to enjoy the rest of the holiday with a swag bag full of chocolates and other goodies.

