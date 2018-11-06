SOCIETY

Doctor running in TCS New York City Marathon stops to help woman who collapsed

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the story of a doctor who stopped to help a woman at the NYC Marathon.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A doctor running in this year's TCS New York City Marathon turned out to be a life-saver, stopping his run to revive a woman who stopped breathing.

He was on pace to finish his 25th New York City Marathon when the woman, Kristie Elfering, collapsed at mile 16.

Running the marathon nearby happened to be Dr. Ted Strange from Staten Island who stopped to help.

Dr Strange was about to meet up with family on the course, but instead started CPR and called for help, including a defibrillator to shock Kristie's heart. He says the NYPD and EMS came right over.

"No other runners stopped, people just running around, a dead person on the floor obviously, but she was alive," said Dr. Strange.

"I collapsed near mile 16 and would not be here today if not for the fast action of Dr. Strange," said Kristie.

She had to be shocked four times. Her family says she suffered cardiac arrest from a blood clot.

Dr. Strange says there are normal emergency procedures that everyone can do to help someone.

"If they don't have a pulse, it can't hurt to start CPR," he said. "CPR is no longer mouth to mouth, that's not part of it. You thump the chest, you start compressions, hopefully everybody learns that, a very simple maneuver. And call for help, call for a defibrillator."

With Kristie headed to the hospital, the doctor finished the marathon. He says his late father taught him well.

"You never quit, you finish what you start always," he said.

And he shrugs off praise, saying, "I didn't do anything heroic."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society2018 tcs nyc marathonnycmarathon
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Winner of huge Powerball jackpot found ticket on floor of pickup truck
Womankind, WABC-TV help abuse survivors find path to healing
Mural unveiled, marathon run in memory of fallen NYPD sergeant
More Society
Top Stories
Polling problems reported at some NYC precincts
Election Day: Polling hours, where to vote and more
2018 Election Results: Live Coverage
Election Day: Voters head to the polls to decide midterms
LIVE UPDATES: Exit polls show Trump is on voters' minds
VIDEO: Tiny bugs crawl all over carpet at AMC movie theater
LI residents furious over stadium encroaching on property
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at day care
Show More
Minivan slams into New Jersey home, bursts into flames
Colorado man who killed pregnant wife, 2 daughters, pleads guilty
Suspect found guilty in failed NYC subway pipe bombing
Prison inmate gouged out, ate own eye, report says
Menendez, Hugin fight to the finish in NJ Senate race
More News