End of an era: New York City radio station 95.5 WPLJ officially signs off Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the end of an era in the New York City area Friday, as a popular radio station signs off for the final time.

95.5 WPLJ first signed onto the air in 1971 -- and the station announced earlier this month that May 31, 2019, would be their final broadcast ever.

"The rumors you've been hearing are true," WPLJ announced in a video posted to social media a few weeks ago. "As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31. The format and personalities you've come to love over the years will no longer broadcast on 95.5."

The iconic radio station has been on the air and providing the hits to the Tri-State area for nearly 50 years.

"We can't help but think of all the music, the personalities, the concerts, the prizes -- all the fun we had, we had a great time together and we will never forget those times," the station said.

The station continued on to say that they have never taken their listeners loyalty for granted, and they will be forever grateful.

Listeners took to social media to react to the big news:



Even Eyewitness News' own Michelle Charlesworth reacted to the news:

