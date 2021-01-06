Eyewitness News Digital Update

Here's a look at what's happening this Wednesday.
Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace but did not call on his supporters to leave.
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol
Stunning videos captured the chaos inside the U.S Capitol as pro-Trump protesters breached the building in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PHOTOS: Chaos breaks out as Trump supporters swarm US Capitol
Angry supporters of President Donald Trump have stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power. See photos here.
Ossoff projected to win, meaning Democrats to control Senate
Democrat Jon Ossoff is projected to win the Georgia Senate race, meaning Democrats are projected to gain control of the United States Senate, according to an Edison analysis of the vote.
New COVID vaccination sites set to open in NY
More vaccination sites are set to open across New York today, as the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine program. The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated.
AccuWeather: Brighter but brisk
Wednesday will be brighter but brisk as winds will make temperatures feel colder. Thursday should bring plenty of sun and a high of 45. Watch the update for the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg.
