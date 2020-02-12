AccuWeather: Brighter but brisk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be brighter but brisk as winds will make temperatures feel colder.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.
Thursday
Plenty of sun. High of 43.
Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 40.
Saturday
Clouds breaking. High of 38.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 48.
Monday
Clouds increase. High of 41.
Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 39.
