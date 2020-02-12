weather

AccuWeather: Brighter but brisk

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be brighter but brisk as winds will make temperatures feel colder.




Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 41.

Thursday
Plenty of sun. High of 43.

Friday
Sun to clouds with a high of 40.

Saturday
Clouds breaking. High of 38.

Sunday
Partly sunny with a high of 48.

Monday
Clouds increase. High of 41.

Tuesday
Rain or snow? High of 39.

