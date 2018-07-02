SOCIETY

Facebook post threatens to call ICE on Chicago ice cream shop

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular ice cream shop in Chicago's East Side neighborhood has been targeted in a racist Facebook post in which a customer threatened to call immigration officials on the shop ow (WLS)

By
CHICAGO --
A popular ice cream shop in Chicago's East Side neighborhood has been targeted in a racist Facebook post in which a customer threatened to call immigration officials on the shop owned by Mexican Americans.

La Michoacana is a neighborhood favorite with 32 flavors of ice cream and a large variety of popsicles.

"It's very upsetting," owner Amada Gallardo said. "It's upsetting because we're a tight community. We're a hard-working community."

Gallardo said Sunday a customer was apparently unhappy with his milkshake.

"I don't know if it was just the employee that waited on him yesterday or what happened, but they gave him his shake," Gallardo said. "He didn't like it, and he just walked out."

When the man wrote negative comments on a neighborhood Facebook page, Gallardo said she asked that they communicate offline.

Their conversation in private message turned hateful when he wrote, "I'm sorry that you don't know how to train incompetent illegal aliens...I have friends that work for ICE I think I'll send them there."

After Gallardo reposted the man's message on the same neighborhood Facebook page, customers turned out to send their own message.

"When somebody talks about, 'Oh, I'm going to call ICE,' to me, that's bullying," neighborhood resident Juanita Buenrostro said. "Stop bullying us."

They said #HoldTheICE, but not the ice cream, and the line was out the door Monday night.

Despite the man's words, Gallardo said she still welcomes his business.

"I'd like to change his heart and have him come back out and not think that way about us," Gallardo said.

Gallardo said she tried to offer the man a free milkshake, but he blocked her on Facebook.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracismimmigrationICEfacebookice creamthreatu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News