First Responder Friday: Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson.

Firefighter Thompson was off-duty, but in the right place at the right time this week when he spotting smoke coming out a building.

He alerted residents in two buildings and helped evacuate people in danger of the fire.

He's a veteran of the FDJC with 21 years on the job.

Thompson is married and is a father. Thank you for your service!

More TOP STORIES News