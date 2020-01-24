NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our First Responder Friday salute goes to Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson.
Firefighter Thompson was off-duty, but in the right place at the right time this week when he spotting smoke coming out a building.
He alerted residents in two buildings and helped evacuate people in danger of the fire.
He's a veteran of the FDJC with 21 years on the job.
Thompson is married and is a father. Thank you for your service!
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
First Responder Friday: Jersey City Firefighter Keneyada Thompson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News