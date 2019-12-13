Society

First Responder Friday: Jersey City Fire Department Captain Anthony Klocko

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Jersey City Fire Department Captain Anthony Klocko.

Captain Klocko takes his coworkers to the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Maryland to take t-shirts, thank you notes, and other donations to the soldiers there.

We thank him and his coworkers for their amazing efforts.

----

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey cityjersey cityfirefightersfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barnard student murder: Calls for more security after park stabbing
Jersey City shooting: New photos of shooting suspect's van
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Search for serial groper in Upper Manhattan
Show More
Robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn
'This is homegrown hate,' says Jersey City Mayor on Tuesday's killings
Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center
Squirrel caught stealing package outside apartment
More TOP STORIES News