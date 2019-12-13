First Responder Friday: Jersey City Fire Department Captain Anthony Klocko

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Jersey City Fire Department Captain Anthony Klocko.
Captain Klocko takes his coworkers to the Walter Reed National Military Center in Bethesda, Maryland to take t-shirts, thank you notes, and other donations to the soldiers there.
We thank him and his coworkers for their amazing efforts.
