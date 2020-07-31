First Responder Friday: Lyndhurst Police Officer Thomas McSweeney

LYNDHURST, New Jersey (WABC) -- This week's First Responder Friday honors Lyndhurst Police Officer Thomas McSweeney.
He was the first to respond this past Friday when a 62-year-old man was lying lifeless on his front lawn.
Officer McSweeney was joined by other first responders to save the man. This is the second CPR rescue in two weeks by the Lyndhurst Police Department.
Two years ago, Officer McSweeney was Officer of the Year, and three years ago he climbed Mt. Rainier to raise money for a cancer fund. He is a true hero!
