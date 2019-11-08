First Responder Friday: MCLEF Chairman James K. Kallstrom

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation is the featured charity float in this year's Veteran's Day Parade and for First Responder Friday we give a shout out to
Foundation Chairman James K. Kallstrom, an American patriot!
The Foundation has awarded in excess of $78 million in scholarship grants and humanitarian aid, affecting the lives of over 4,100 recipients. Kallstrom's leadership and patriotism is beyond compare. Here are some of his incredible accomplishments in service to our country:
- 1966-70 Captain - USMC - Served in Vietnam (two tours) as a Forward Artillery Observer stationed near the DMZ
- 27-year career with the FBI - Director - Special Agent in Charge of the New York Office
- 1995-Founded and continues to serve as Chairman - The Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation
- 1996 Oversaw the investigation into TWA Flight 800 crash
- 2001-2007 tapped by Gov. Pataki to oversee Counter Terrorism and to advise on security guidelines for Ground Zero rebuilding
The Marine Corps motto is "Semper Fidelis" translated is Always Faithful, and Kallstrom has lived his life under this creed, once a Marine, always a Marine.
---
----------
