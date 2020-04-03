Society

First Responder Friday: New Rochelle Police Detective Christopher Greco

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- First Responder Friday features New Rochelle Police Detective Christopher Greco.

He's not only a decorated law enforcement official but he's also the father of two.

His son was behind the inspiration for another project "Christopher's Voice" a non-profit to help families of autistic children.

Detective Greco helped start Project Lifesaver, the first project of its kind in the nation, which allows families to register transmitter wristbands to those with autism or developmental disabilities.

This will make it easier for law enforcement to search for vulnerable individuals if they go missing.

While it's now being used in 42 states and Canada, the project was spearheaded by Detective Greco.

To find out more about this program go to PROJECT LIFESAVER.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

