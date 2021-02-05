First Responder Friday: NJ police chief saves mom, toddler who fell through ice

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday we honor Elmwood Park Police Department Chief Mike Foligno.
Hero Police Chief Foligno saved a mother and her 2-year-old when they fell through the ice of the Passaic River.
He used a shovel to get through 75 yards of ice.
The toddler's core temperature had dropped to 80 degrees and Chief Foligno's efforts truly critical to saving the child and mother.
He's been with Elmwood Police Department since 1989, Chief for the last 7 years.
He's had many acts of service in his career, including another time that he pulled something out of the New Jersey River, he pulled out a 4-foot alligator from the water in 2015 after someone likely dumped the animal after it became too hard to manage as a pet!
Thank you for your service as a first responder!
