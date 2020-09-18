First Responder Friday: Saddle Brook Police Officer Kimberly Diaz

SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday comes from Saddle Brook, New Jersey. A big thank you to 28-year-old Police Officer Kimberly Diaz.
This week she was on a call in Bergen County for a distraught teen on the Outwater Lane Overpass in Garfield.
Parents had called for help after their child left home in crisis and was found on the bridge.
Officer Diaz began a conversation that avoided a tragic outcome.
She has been with Saddle Brook for three years and previously had been an officer with the Rutgers University Police Department.
Thank you for being in the right place at the right time.
It is suicide prevention month. Decide to stay. There are people who will listen and who care. For help call 1-800-273-8255 or text CONNECT to 741-741.
