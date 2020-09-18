Society

First Responder Friday: Saddle Brook Police Officer Kimberly Diaz

By Eyewitness News
SADDLE BROOK, New Jersey (WABC) -- This First Responder Friday comes from Saddle Brook, New Jersey. A big thank you to 28-year-old Police Officer Kimberly Diaz.

This week she was on a call in Bergen County for a distraught teen on the Outwater Lane Overpass in Garfield.

Parents had called for help after their child left home in crisis and was found on the bridge.

Officer Diaz began a conversation that avoided a tragic outcome.

She has been with Saddle Brook for three years and previously had been an officer with the Rutgers University Police Department.

Thank you for being in the right place at the right time.

It is suicide prevention month. Decide to stay. There are people who will listen and who care. For help call 1-800-273-8255 or text CONNECT to 741-741.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysaddle brookpolice officerfirst responder fridaysuicide prevention
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Taxi driver shot during robbery attempt in Brooklyn
Principals union says NYC schools need 10,000 more teachers
Teachers say high school crawling with mice, roaches
AccuWeather: Cool, gusty winds
MTA says they've handed out 180,000 face masks since start of fine
Police: Man drew large swastika, racist graffiti at NYU building
NYPD officers have controversial response when asked about masks
Show More
Tributes pour in for beloved 95-year-old MTA employee
Worker killed after fight with men on bikes at NYC golf course
Islanders eliminated from playoffs after 2-1 loss to Lightning in OT
2 shooters open fire on home of NJ officers; manhunt underway
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
More TOP STORIES News