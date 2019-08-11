Society

Former New York State Police Sergeant Jeffrey Cicora dies of 9/11-related illness

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another 9/11 hero has died of illnesses linked to Ground Zero.

Former New York State Police Sergeant and Station Commander Jeffrey Cicora passed away on Saturday.

Cicora took part in the search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site following the terror attacks.

He spent 24 years on the force but had to retire in the spring of 2017 because of his illness.

----------
