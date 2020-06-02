George Floyd

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, New York City (WABC) -- A New York City woman's impassioned plea to a group of looters to stop what they were doing is resonating with people across the country.

Desiree Barnes said she approached the group Saturday night in the East Village after they began looting the stores below her apartment.

That is when a man on the street noticed her message and started filming.

"You are here profiting off of our pain," she said. "You think about what it's like to be a black woman in this neighborhood who lives with people in public housing."

Barnes, who was an aide to President Obama, went on to tell the vandals that they don't even realize who they are hurting with their actions.

"And you think it's OK to take down a neighborhood, you don't see corporations here, there are human beings that live in this neighborhood," Barnes said.

She went on to urge protesters to make sure they are registered to vote.

The man who captured the video, Dan Ladue, said he wanted to help her get her message out.

"The resonance from people from all walks of life, all across the board, both sides of the aisle, is something I haven't seen from people in a long time," Ladue wrote. "She's a New Yorker, she knew what she was doing."

He said he could tell she was frustrated and wanted to be heard, and based off the overwhelming response he received after posting the video, he said he knows she isn't alone.

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC


RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral

Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities

Manhattan stores hit by looters

Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn
Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymanhattaneast villageprotestviral videonypdabc7ny instagramvandalismgeorge floydviolencepolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
'Dad changed the world': Floyd's 6-year-old daughter speaks out
Peaceful protests, less looting during a night of relative calm
Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism'
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peaceful protests, less looting during a night of relative calm
NYPD tactics during curfew help curb looting and violence
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
AccuWeather Alert: Strong afternoon storms
Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina
George W. Bush releases rare public statement on protests
Pope Francis says world cannot turn 'a blind eye to racism'
Show More
Tessa Majors murder: 13-year-old suspect due in family court
SAT drops plans for home exam due to internet concerns
Search for man in fatal stabbing at South Amboy train station
House fire turns deadly in Paterson, NJ
Horse racing returns to Belmont Park on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News