Looters strike luxury shops around NYC before curfew sets in

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- As the sun set Monday, the looting started once again across Manhattan as protests entered their fifth day in New York City.

Businesses on 5th and Madison avenues were spotted quickly throwing up plywood to prevent looting. However, several businesses were vandalized and broken into.



NYPD officers were standing by shops with shattered windows like the The Nintendo Store, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Barnes and Noble. Mannequins could be seen on the broken glass-covered sidewalks.

Attempted looters clashed with police as vandals smashed into a boutique tea shop in the middle of Rockefeller Center.

Police made one arrest, tackling a man to the ground.



The looting continued further downtown where looters were caught on camera breaking into a Nordstrom Rack at Union Square.



Amid the chaos all before the 11 p.m. curfew set in, Mayor Bill de Blasio's office announced Tuesday's curfew would start at 8 p.m.

"These protests have power and meaning. But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property," de Blasio said.



The NYPD said it is investigating several incidents that took place across Manhattan on Monday night.

There were more than 250 people arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted.

High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized. Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.

During the SoHo looting, one man was shot.

On Saturday night, Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores were all damaged and contents inside taken.

