George Floyd protests live updates: NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

This time the violence spread into the Bronx, with fires, looting and officers attacked.
Cellphone video circulating on social media showed a sergeant struck at the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 170th Street in Tremont.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as the officer was responding to reports of break-ins nearby.
In another incident, an officer was assaulted in front of a Claire's store on East Fordham Road and East Tiebout Avenue.
The attack was caught on camera, and the video was posted on the Sergeants Benevolent Association's Twitter account.
NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6— SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020
Break-ins were reported in multiple locations around the borough.
Police with helmets on were seen marching down Burnside Avenue after reports of people throwing objects at officers as other set fires in the street and looted stores.
Overnight, Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. spoke out, saying in a statement:
This is not who we are, we are better than this! This is not how we seek justice! What we saw on Fordham Rd. only detracts from our message of racial justice & our calls for police reform. Such actions are not consistent with keeping the memory & legacy of those we fight for alive.
