SoHo like a war zone after stores destroyed by looters, riots during George Floyd protests

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There were more than 250 people arrested into the early morning hours Monday as protesters moved from Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown into SoHo, where numerous stores were looted.

High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized.


Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.

During the SoHo looting, one man was shot.

The man, in his 20s, was shot on the torso and leg at Spring and Crosby streets just after 12:30 a.m.

The man was with a large group when he was shot by one of four other men during a dispute.

The gunman fled the scene with no arrests made.

The shooting occurred as crowds of protesters walked the nearby SoHo.

On Saturday night, Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores were all damaged and contents inside taken.

Cameras captured looters inside an Urban Outfitters at 14th and 6th moments after the windows were shattered.


"Honestly I think the looting is completely justified, these people have been looted from by their country for their entire lives," said Antoripa Dey.

Now many who live in the impacted neighborhoods are taking the clean-up into their own hands.

"If people aren't going to listen when its peaceful, maybe they'll listen when something like this happens," one protester said.

