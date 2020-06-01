SoHo like a war zone after stores destroyed by looters, riots during George Floyd protests

High-end stores like Bloomingdales, Gucci, Nike Soho, Chanel, Tory Burch, Kate Spade were all vandalized.
Best Buy in Union Square and several drug stores were also hit.
During the SoHo looting, one man was shot.
The man, in his 20s, was shot on the torso and leg at Spring and Crosby streets just after 12:30 a.m.
The man was with a large group when he was shot by one of four other men during a dispute.
The gunman fled the scene with no arrests made.
The shooting occurred as crowds of protesters walked the nearby SoHo.
On Saturday night, Apple stores, a Verizon store and clothing stores were all damaged and contents inside taken.
Cameras captured looters inside an Urban Outfitters at 14th and 6th moments after the windows were shattered.
"Honestly I think the looting is completely justified, these people have been looted from by their country for their entire lives," said Antoripa Dey.
Now many who live in the impacted neighborhoods are taking the clean-up into their own hands.
"If people aren't going to listen when its peaceful, maybe they'll listen when something like this happens," one protester said.
RELATED STORIES:
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
Mayor de Blasio urges protesters to remain peaceful, socially distant
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube