'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat

The actor who plays Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones" is taking some time to work on what his rep calls "personal issues."The rep for Kit Harington says the actor has checked into a wellness retreat to work out his unspecified issues.A statement from the rep says Harington decided to use the post-"Game of Thrones" break in his schedule to spend time at the facility.There's no word on the reason or where the facility is located.Harington is 32. He is married to his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie.