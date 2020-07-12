Harlem residents occupy intersection plagued by shootings

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- People in Harlem occupied an intersection that has been plagued by shootings.
They gathered near Lenox Ave and 143rd Street to hold a prayer vigil and head off any additional violence.
The event was organized in large part by the non-profit 'Street Corner Resources.'
Mayor de Blasio took part in the demonstration.
Earlier on Saturday, there was a demonstration in Brooklyn in support of police efforts.
Nearly 400 people took part in the 'Back the Blue' march along Bay Ridge Parkway.
