Society

Harriet Tubman's story hits the big screen

Related topics:
societyhere and now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record-challenging cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
Protest held in support of woman handcuffed while selling churros
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Show More
Police: Egg-throwing incidents in NYC may be hate crimes
Plane slides off runway at Chicago airport during snowstorm
Family fights to delay ending life support for 9-month-old baby
Man charged in hotel worker's death refuses Anguilla hearing
NYPD: 13-year-old girl raped while walking to friend's house
More TOP STORIES News