Here's the scoop: Museum of Ice Cream gets permanent home in New York City

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- It may be cold outside, but that won't stop New Yorkers from indulging in a sweet treat at the Museum of Ice Cream NYC.The museum officially opens at its new permanent New York City home Saturday in SoHo.The Museum of Ice Cream NYC is different from The Pint Shop which popped-up temporarily last summer.The new museum will feature 13 never-before-seen installations and some of the most imaginative multi-sensory experiences.Guests will find a three-story slide, a New York-inspired "Celestial Subway," a giant hall of scoops, a "Queen Bee hive" and the biggest sprinkle pool to date.You can find the museum at 558 Broadway near Crosby and Prince streets.----------