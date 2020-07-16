Reopen News: High Line Park reopens in NYC to visitors with restrictions in place

Once you enter at Gansevoort Street you have to keep walking, one way, and keep your mask on.
Newscopter 7 was over the High Line where you could see the social distancing markers that have been installed.
It's open only up until 23rd Street where you must exit.
"The High Line team has been hard at work to create a free timed entry reservation system to welcome you safely with reduced capacity to make social distancing possible," said the parks commissioner.
Governor's Island is also back open for passive recreation.
And just like the High Line you have to register online to get on the ferry to get to the island.
That's to facilitate social distancing.
All of this is in place as New York City inches closer to Phase 4.
We're expecting an announcement about the details of Phase 4 from Mayor Bill de Blasio sometime Thursday or Friday.
