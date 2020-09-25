Society

Homeless men living at Upper West Side hotel will be moved to Wall Street

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Men living at a hotel on the Upper West Side will be transferred to a hotel in Wall Street, officials say.

The Department of Homeless Services announced they are moving forward to convert a commercial hotel location in the Wall Street area to a new, borough-based shelter.

They say it will be the first-of-its-kind in the Manhattan Community District.

Officials say the men currently residing at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side will be relocated.

They say there will be sufficient space at the new shelter for on-site services and it's closer to their medical care at the original congregate shelter.

Right now, there is no timetable on when the move will occur.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york cityshelterwall streethomeless
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID clusters could force new shutdowns in NYC
Mayor announces 'Open Restaurants' outdoor-dining now year-round
Even paper bags will be gone from NJ supermarkets
Trump infuses politics into his choice for the Supreme Court
Majority of Americans oppose filling RBG's seat before election: POLL
Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions despite spread
Ron Paul hospitalized, says he's OK
Show More
Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
Man charged after taking dying girl on 2-hour ride to the hospital
16-year-old among dead in Westchester County crash
AccuWeather: Sunnier and warm
COVID Updates: White House coordinator denies diminished role
More TOP STORIES News