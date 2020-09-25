Homeless men living at Upper West Side hotel will be moved to Wall Street

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Men living at a hotel on the Upper West Side will be transferred to a hotel in Wall Street, officials say.The Department of Homeless Services announced they are moving forward to convert a commercial hotel location in the Wall Street area to a new, borough-based shelter.They say it will be the first-of-its-kind in the Manhattan Community District.Officials say the men currently residing at the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side will be relocated.They say there will be sufficient space at the new shelter for on-site services and it's closer to their medical care at the original congregate shelter.Right now, there is no timetable on when the move will occur.----------