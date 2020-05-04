Coronavirus News: Homeless New Yorker describes struggles amid pandemic

One man, who lives in a tent city under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway says he's seen a huge difference in crowds since the pandemic began.
He says he could usually make more than $100 a day panhandling, but now that everyone is staying home, he's struggling to make enough to eat.
Kyle Devlin says he doesn't understand people's hesitation to help him out.
There are more than 3,500 homeless New Yorkers.
