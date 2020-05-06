freeform

Class of 2020: How graduating seniors can get a shoutout on Freeform

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors. (Freeform)

With graduation events canceled around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, our sister network Freeform is stepping in to recognize graduating seniors who won't have a chance to walk the stage this month.

Throughout the weekend of May 16 and May 17, Freeform will run a live ticker on television that will display the names of 10,000 Class of 2020 graduates. To submit your name, visit freeform.com/FreeformClassof2020.

The network will also run graduation-themed programming and interstitial content on air that weekend and share graduation-themed content across its social media accounts using the hashtag #FreeformClassof2020.

Here's a look at what you can catch on air (all times Eastern):

Funday: Class of 2020 Weekend - May 16 & 17
Saturday, May 16



Sunday, May 17
  • 12:15 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Inside Out"
  • 2:20 p.m. - "Disney/Pixar's Monsters, Inc."
  • 4:25 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "Monsters University"
  • 6:55 p.m. - Disney's "Zootopia"


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfreeformtelevisiongraduationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREEFORM
Freeform running movie marathons every weekend in April
Freeform original movie 'The Thing About Harry' is the "new normal" rom-com
'Party of Five' cast promises a 'rollercoaster of emotions'
Sherry Cola's Fav Go-To Is Influenced by Her Culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Hospitalizations and ICU patients increase, Mayor de Blasio says
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
Show More
Nordstrom set to reopen stores in phases with new guidelines in place
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Trump to families of coronavirus victims: 'I love you'
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
More TOP STORIES News