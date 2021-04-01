Society

International Transgender Day of Visibility discussion held in Washington Square Park

By Eyewitness News
Transgender Day of Visibility discussion held in NYC

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Gatherings and discussions were held across the globe for International Transgender Day of Visibility.

One of them took place in Washington Square Park Wednesday night.

Those taking part did so despite the rain.

The day is designed to raise awareness and hail progress made by people who are transgender or non-binary.

It was founded in 2009 and is marked every March 31st.

Activists say it's important for transgender people to liberate themselves.

The gathering in the park included a memorial to transgender people killed by violence.

There was also a local awards show, which honored and shed light on those who help the transgender community.

----------
