WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Society
Jewish groups protest over Amazon supplying technology to ICE
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
society
midtown east
new york city
manhattan
amazon
jewish
ice
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Police: Man robs $5,000 from Queens bagel store
Bicyclist killed in multi-vehicle accident in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Humidity returns Monday
Must-read stories from the weekend
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Show More
Man arrested after threats made to CT Puerto Rican festival
Woman trapped in gap between LIRR train and platform
Off-duty NYPD officer killed when car crashes, bursts into flames in NYC
Newark residents advised to use bottled water due to lead levels
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
More TOP STORIES News