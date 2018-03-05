SOCIETY

Lacoste crocodile logo on polo shirts to be replaced temporarily by endangered species

The iconic crocodile logo on Lacoste polo shirts is going to be temporarily replaced by 10 endangered species to promote wildlife conservation.

By ABC7.com staff
The iconic crocodile logo on Lacoste polo shirts is going away.

At least temporarily - and for a good cause.

The brand announced the crocodile will be replaced by designs of 10 endangered animal species, including the California condor, the Sumatran tiger and the Javan rhino.

The limited-edition shirts will support the International Union for Conservation of Nature in its fight for wildlife conservation worldwide.

