'Burn, baby burn': LI eatery owner torches table reserved by Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island eatery owner set fire to a table that was once the favorite of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southhampton, broke the table with an ax, doused it with lighter fluid and watched it burn alongside patrons and waitstaff.

According to Erdem, the table was once reserved by Epstein and Weinstein and says the convicted sex abusers were regulars at his establishment for years.

Several New York bars, restaurants hit with liquor license suspensions

''Our tables will now be free of the sleaze that was brought on by these sex abusers that used their money and power inappropriately," Erdem said. "They were regulars at my establishment for years. On behalf of my patrons and staff by setting the table on fire, we will release the evil that was inflicted to countless girls and women. Burn baby, burn."

Customers toasted with champagne on the bonfire of the table that hosted some of the nation's wealthiest people.

A new table was placed in its spot that will serve the public for the next decade.

