Long Island, NY state extend summer season for beaches, parks, campgrounds

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- New York State Parks, Nassau County and Suffolk County joined with Discover Long Island Thursday to announce an extension of the 2020 summer season for man attractions, parks, pools, campgrounds and beaches in order to give Long Islanders a little bit more of glorious summer.The start of the season was delayed this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, making many feel as if the summer was cut short. But officials came together to say there will be plenty to do past Labor Day.Nassau County's Nickerson Beach will remain open and staffed with lifeguards on weekends through the end of September, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of the many amenities in the county's 70 parks and preserves that remain open, including golf courses, tennis courts, playgrounds, dog parks, athletic fields, Old Bethpage Village Restoration, the Museum of American Armor and more.Suffolk County's campgrounds and parks will continue to welcome campers and park goers beyond the holiday weekend, and county beaches will extend beach hours with lifeguards on weekends through the end of September.New York State beaches will also remain open and staffed with lifeguards.Additionally, Hempstead will keep its town beaches and pool open for the entire month of September, with lifeguards.County executives Laura Curran and Steve Bellone believe keeping summer attractions open will help mitigate some of the economic damage done by coronavirus at the start of the summer.Remaining open through September:--Smith Point Beach--Cupsogue--Meschutt Beach--Nickerson Beach--Jones BeachField 6 daily until September 20thField 2 weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)Central Mall daily until September 20thWest Bathhouse Ocean weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)--Robert MosesField 2 daily until September 20thField 3 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20thField 4 daily until September 13th and the weekend of September 19th& 20thField 5 daily until September 20th--Sunken MeadowMain Beach daily until September 20thEast Beach weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)--Hither HillsDaily until September 20th--WildwoodAfter Labor Day, weekends only (September 12&13 and September 19&20th)----------