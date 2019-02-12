SOCIETY

Lottery winner in Jamaica claims prize in Scream mask

EMBED </>More Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire. (Twitter/@SVLGrp)

KINGSTON, Jamaica --
One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.

He won the Super Lotto in Jamaica and wore a mask from the horror movie Scream to claim his $158.4 million check ($1.17 million US) prize.

The man, who simply identified himself as A. Campbell, waited 54 days to claim the ticket.

Lottery winners wearing masks to claim their prize has become a trend.

Past Jamaican Super Lotto winners have worn emoji and animal masks.

Those who wear masks fear they will be recognized and harassed on the streets.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjamaicau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
2 boys stop to say Pledge outside fire station
City Council, LGBTQ community call for Ruben Diaz, Sr., to resign
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News