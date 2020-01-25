Society

Lunar New Year celebrations kick off in New York City

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An enthusiastic crowd braved the rain to kick off Lunar New Year festivities Saturday on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

They were treated to traditional singing, dance and other live performances, a mayoral proclamation, well-wishes from a host of state and local officials and a spectacular fireworks display.

The festivities at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, which also featured remarks from WABC-TV President and General Manager Debra O'Connell and Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, were streamed live on abc7ny.com and abc7ny's social media platforms.

WATCH: NYC kicks off Lunar New Year celebrations


This year's celebrations usher in the Year of Rat.

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is celebrated in China and other Asian countries that begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar (15 days later).

It marks the end of the coldest days, as people welcome spring and what it brings along such as planting and harvests, new beginnings and fresh starts. The holiday's purpose is to clean house, purifying evilness and assuring good and fineness year for the home's inhabitants.



Saturday's events mark the beginning of the community's annual 15-day Lunar New Year observance that culminates with a parade through Manhattan's Chinatown.

That event gets underway on Sunday, February 9 at 1 p.m. abc7NY will provide live streaming coverage of the parade, which features amazing visuals, delicious treats and mesmerizing cultural performances.

Parade route: Mott & Canal to Chatham Square to East Broadway towards the Manhattan Bridge, completing on Eldridge and Forsyth Streets towards Grand Street next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

