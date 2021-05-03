New Jersey governor to make 'major announcement' today on easing COVID restrictions

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.



TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to make a "major announcement" on Monday afternoon on easing additional COVID-19 restrictions."Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations," said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.On Thursday, Murphy said hospitalizations fell below 1,700, and the state's transmission rate fell below 0.80 for the first time in eight months. New cases over the past two weeks are also down 28%, he added.As of Sunday, more than 3 million New Jerseyans are now fully vaccinated.People at the shore are hoping the announcement will mean a more normal summer."When we were doing the rides inside everybody had their masks on. But out here most people have them off and I think everybody's pretty comfortable with it," said Lindsay Basich of Wenonah who was visiting Ocean City, New Jersey for the day."Open the world up. Come on. Every body's getting vaccinated," added Maryanne Wheeler of Northeast Philadelphia.Businesses on the boardwalk are hoping for eased restrictions."Let's get rid of the masks. That's what I'm hoping for," said Jim Thomas, owner of Hollywood Arcade.Thomas says profits were cut in half last year, but with more people getting vaccinated, more people are coming in to play."The summer looks promising," said Thomas.Restaurants in New Jersey are currently allowed to have 50% capacity inside. Wait staff are hoping that number goes up."As servers, because the tips and everything, we struggle with that because we make our money through that," said waitress Brianna Barretta at Pisa Pizzeria.Last month, the governor announced the easing of restrictions for a variety of activities and higher outdoor capacity limits, effective May 10.The outdoor gathering limit will be raised to 500 persons from 200 persons. COVID-19 metrics will continue to be evaluated with the hope of raising the limit again, perhaps considerably, prior to Memorial Day.Outdoor capacity limits will be raised to 50% capacity for venues with 1,000 fixed seats or more. The current limit is 30% capacity for venues with 2,500 fixed seats or more. All attendees at these events are required to be six feet apart from other attendees, except that individuals who purchase or reserve tickets together may be seated together, but must be six feet away from all other groups or individuals in all directions.Capacity limits for indoor private catered events, including proms, will be raised to 50% capacity of the room in which the event is being held with a maximum of 250 individuals. The current limit is 35% capacity of the room in which the event is held with a maximum of 150 individuals. These events must continue to follow all indoor dining protocols.The limit for political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances occurring indoors will similarly increase to 50% capacity with a maximum of 250 individuals. Indoor religious services will continue to operate at 50% capacity, without a numerical cap.Dance floors will be permitted to open at indoor private catered events, including proms with masking and social distancing requirements in place. Dance floors will remain closed at bars and other related businesses, such as nightclubs.Schools and universities will be able to utilize the newly-raised outdoor gathering and large venue capacity limits to hold more robust graduation ceremonies. Proms will benefit from the increases to indoor private catered event capacity and the allowance of dance floors at such events. The Department of Education (DOE) and the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) will be issuing guidance to assist schools and institutions in preparing for these end-of-year events.Effective May 10, carnivals and fairs are explicitly permitted to operate at outdoor amusement business capacity limits, which currently stand at 50% capacity.