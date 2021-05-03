coronavirus new york

Coronavirus Update New York: What you need to know about NY's major reopening May 19

By Eyewitness News
Cuomo announces plan for major reopening across the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state will begin its major reopening on May 19.

The governor said the reopening is part of a combined effort with New Jersey and Connecticut.

He said most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area beginning on that date.

In New York State that means that there will be no capacity restrictions for most businesses, however social distancing of six feet will still apply, per the CDC guidelines. Events with people that are fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test do not have to abide by the six-foot rule for their events if all are in compliance.

Among those reopening include:
- Restaurants
- Museums
- Theaters
- Broadway
- Retail
- Shops
- Offices

The governor noted that Broadway, although allowed to reopen, would need more time to ready their shows.

Also, the outdoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted on May 17.

The curfew for indoor food and beverages will be lifted on May 31.

The indoor catered gathering limit will increase to 250, or 500 with testing or a vaccine card starting on May 19.

Residential gathering limits increase to 50 on May 19.

Outdoor large stadium capacity will go to 33% in New York State on May 19.

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut are working on a joint protocol for stadiums going forward.

The governor also announced the return of 24/7 subway service in New York City starting May 17, which coincides with the curfew lift.

