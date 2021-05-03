24/7 subway service set to resume in NYC on May 17

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10568093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special remembrance ceremony was held on Saturday for residents of Queens who have died of COVID.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that it's time for the MTA to restore full 24-7 subway service.He announced on Monday that the MTA will resume 24-7 operations starting on May 17.The call to restore full service came as the subway system saw its highest number of swipes since March 2020. Also, the announcement was made on the same day that 80,000 New York City municipal workers returned to their offices.On Sunday, Senator Charles Schumer made his plea to the state and the MTA."This is New York City. People work at 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., that's how we are," Schumer said. "New York's famous for having 24-hour subway service and we're here to urge the MTA to restore that service ASAP."Right now, subways are shut down from 2 to 4 a.m. for daily cleaning. Mayor de Blasio said outreach efforts to the city's homeless would continue.