Australian man accidentally bought two winning lottery tickets worth $33 million

VICTORIA, Australia -- An Australian man won the lottery twice in one drawing, and it was entirely by accident.He first thought he won $23.3 million (more than $16 million in US dollars), but then discovered he doubled his winnings because he mistakenly bought a second ticket for the same drawing using the same numbers.He thought he had bought a ticket for a different drawing.Now, the unidentified man will be $46.6 million richer ($33.15 million in US dollars).Unlike the American lottery, the Australian lottery gives the prize in full to each winner.Australia's official lottery says the man wasn't aware he was a multi-millionaire until he got a call from a lottery official.Players can register their entries with the lottery, which is how they knew where to find him.What will he use his new-found riches for?"I might think about retiring," he said. "First, maybe a new home or a holiday."Another player also picked the winning numbers, so that individual will also take home $23.3 million.----------