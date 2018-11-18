SOCIETY

Man sues British Airways for being seated next to obese passenger

An airline passenger filed suit against British Airways.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
An airline passenger is suing British Airways, claiming he was injured because he sat next to an obese passenger.

51-year-old Stephen Prosser of South Wales says he suffered a pelvic injury and back spasms after a 12-hour flight from Bangkok to London.

The alleged flight happened two years ago.

Prosser says he stopped working for three months because of the injuries and he required medical attention for two years following the incident.

