Meet the man who traveled to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans

Rodney Smith Jr., of Huntsville, Alabama, finished off his most recent nationwide tour on Thursday in Hawaii. He told "Good Morning America" that it all started five years ago when he saw an elderly man trying to mow his lawn.
"It looked like he was struggling, so I pulled over and helped him," he said. "That's when I got my goal to mow lawns for free for the elderly, single moms and veterans."
Mission Completed! To all our veterans & active duty members around the nation, we thank each & everyone of you for your service! pic.twitter.com/Tn4sGQt0bS— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 13, 2019
He then made it his mission to help others, starting the 50 Lawn Challenge to encourage people to help others in their community.
The challenge went viral in 2017 and how has 400 kids participating nationwide.
On his most recent tour of the country, Smith dedicated his time specifically to helping veterans.
"I've come across so many veterans that are struggling to get their lawn mowed," he told ABC News. "If they served for our country, we should step up for them."
"This is the least we can do," he added. "This is the last thing they need to worry about."
