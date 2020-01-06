MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The man who tried to stop the Monsey attacker during Hanukkah received the highest honor the Senate can bestow.
On Sunday, Josef Gluck accepted the New York State Senate Liberty Medal from Senator David Carlucci.
During the stabbing and slashing inside a rabbi's home on December 28th, Gluck used a coffee table, the heaviest item he could find, to throw at the machete-wielding attacker.
He also took note of the attacker's license plate, which ultimately led to an arrest.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man who tried to stop Monsey attack receives high honor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News