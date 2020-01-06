Society

Man who tried to stop Monsey attack receives high honor

By Eyewitness News
MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- The man who tried to stop the Monsey attacker during Hanukkah received the highest honor the Senate can bestow.

On Sunday, Josef Gluck accepted the New York State Senate Liberty Medal from Senator David Carlucci.

During the stabbing and slashing inside a rabbi's home on December 28th, Gluck used a coffee table, the heaviest item he could find, to throw at the machete-wielding attacker.

He also took note of the attacker's license plate, which ultimately led to an arrest.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymonseyrocklandattackstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Tad's Steaks shutters last outpost in Times Square
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
AccuWeather: Clearing clouds
Must-read stories from the weekend
NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
Show More
Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower on LI
"1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" win Golden Globes
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
More TOP STORIES News