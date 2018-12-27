SOCIETY

Mom catches 6-year-old son using Alexa to cheat on math homework

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought Alexa couldn't get any better!

Did you know Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, can help you with your math? One clever boy did and used it to his advantage.

A New Jersey mom shared a video of when she caught her son using the device to cheat on his math homework.

"Alexa, what is five minus three?" the 6-year-old asked.

After a short pause, Alexa gives him the answer to his math question.

The mom said she was surprised to catch her son cheating, especially since math is his favorite subject.

In the future, she plans to turn off the device to prevent him from cheating again.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videobuzzworthyamazoncaught on videoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mom gifted teddy bear with late son's voice recording
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
Good Samaritans return Christmas gifts that fell from back of SUV
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2019
More Society
Top Stories
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
Pedestrian injured by driver turning into Bronx driveway
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2018
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Show More
2 NJ casinos fined for illegal college sports betting
No murders in NYC for 6 straight days, NYPD reports
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
Suspect wanted for attacking man with metal bat in SI deli
LI woman accused of slapping her baby daughter for crying
More News