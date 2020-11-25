Society

Mysterious metal monolith standing upright found in remote Utah desert

UTAH (WABC) -- A mystery in the Utah desert.

Public safety officers stumbled on what looked like something out of a science-fiction film.

A mysterious chrome monolith standing upright was found deep in the remote desert.

The helicopter crew was on a mission to count animals with wildlife officers.
That's when the crew spotted the strange object on the red surface in the middle of the barren desert.

They compared the monolith to something from the classic Stanley Kubrick movie "2001: A Space Odyssey."

They believe it stands about 12 feet high.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren't revealing the location of the monolith.

