U.S. & WORLD

Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing Texas doorbell solved

EMBED </>More Videos

Mystery of partially-dressed woman ringing Texas doorbell solved. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 30, 2018.

TEXAS --
The mystery behind a bizarre video of a partially-dressed woman ringing a doorbell while in restraints has been solved.

Texas police say the woman was a victim of domestic violence and is now safe, and that clues came to light when authorities responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot himself.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police connected the dots after the woman was mentioned in a suicide note.

She was not at the scene, but she has since been located.

However, the question still remains as to why she was wearing those restraints.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddomestic violenceabuseTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
After service, McCain to depart Arizona for final time
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was 'a choice'
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Love is in the air: Study finds many meet soulmate on a plane
Woman saves man who had heart attack on first date
Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama
Homeless Samaritan suing NJ couple over $400K GoFundMe
More Society
Top Stories
Couple arrested after friend's body parts found in bags
Mom to stand trial after baby dies from drug-tainted breast milk
VIDEO: Referee suffers brain injury after coach's punch
Pizza deliveryman ambushed, shot in head in Harlem
Snapchat video shows young kids smoking, 2 women arrested
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
Man dies after being pulled from water off Orchard Beach
Arrest after remains believed linked to MS-13 found on LI
Show More
Puppy saved after getting stuck in wheel well
Cuomo, Nixon clash in testy NY Democratic debate
11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in her LI driveway
After service, McCain to depart Arizona for final time
AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one
More News