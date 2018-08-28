CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Half-naked woman apparently rings Texas homes' doorbells at 3:30 a.m.; Police investigate

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.

MONTGOMERY, Texas --
Deputies are investigating after a half-naked woman apparently rang doorbells in the middle of the night in a Texas neighborhood.

The incident happened Friday at about 3:30 a.m., when residents in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision in Montgomery County were awakened by the doorbell.

The unidentified woman appeared to be partially dressed. Something that appeared to be a hand restraint can be seen dangling from her wrist.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies were alerted. They are investigating who the person is.

This incident worried neighbors.

"I've got a 9-year-old daughter at home. It worries me what's going on in the neighborhood," Neighbor Branson Golson said.

According to the sheriff's office, numerous people sent missing person flyers suggesting that the woman who was seen in the surveillance video is a missing person from their area.

Deputies and detectives are currently reviewing these flyers for any similarities but said that none are believed to match the woman in the video.

According to authorities, there are no missing person's reports for this individual.

Deputies so far have canvassed the area and have completed door checks and interviews of residents and businesses of the area. In addition, they are also reviewing surveillance videos from surrounding areas for any clues.

Authorities said many videos, pictures and screenshots of the incident have been shared on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who recognizes the woman to call 936-760-5800.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womaninvestigationsurveillance videocaught on cameraTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
VIDEO: Woman choked and robbed in Crown Heights
VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
Man suspected of stealing from church 5 times
More caught on camera
Top Stories
NYPD: 3 men ordering food, assaulting, robbing deliverymen
Police: Father kills children, himself in apartment
PD: Woman tried to dissolve body before feeding it to gators
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
9-year-old boy commits suicide days after coming out
Wrong-way driver arrested, 2 officers hurt in Verrazano crash
AccuWeather Alert: Oppressive heat through Wednesday
3rd attack on bus drivers in a week leaves window smashed
Show More
Jacksonville Shooting: Victims were specifically targeted
Police search for serial burglar in Manhattan
NJ police officer indicted after handcuffed suspect beaten
Bronx NYCHA staffers reassigned amid allegations of misconduct
Video shows car involved in hit-and-run of LI teen boy
More News