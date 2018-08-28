Deputies are investigating after a half-naked woman apparently rang doorbells in the middle of the night in a Texas neighborhood.The incident happened Friday at about 3:30 a.m., when residents in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision in Montgomery County were awakened by the doorbell.The unidentified woman appeared to be partially dressed. Something that appeared to be a hand restraint can be seen dangling from her wrist.After reviewing surveillance video, deputies were alerted. They are investigating who the person is.This incident worried neighbors."I've got a 9-year-old daughter at home. It worries me what's going on in the neighborhood," Neighbor Branson Golson said.According to the sheriff's office, numerous people sent missing person flyers suggesting that the woman who was seen in the surveillance video is a missing person from their area.Deputies and detectives are currently reviewing these flyers for any similarities but said that none are believed to match the woman in the video.According to authorities, there are no missing person's reports for this individual.Deputies so far have canvassed the area and have completed door checks and interviews of residents and businesses of the area. In addition, they are also reviewing surveillance videos from surrounding areas for any clues.Authorities said many videos, pictures and screenshots of the incident have been shared on social media.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who recognizes the woman to call 936-760-5800.----------