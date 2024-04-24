Connecticut barbers save little girl from running into busy road

The two barbers spotted the little girl running past their shop toward a busy intersection and immediately jumped into action.

The two barbers spotted the little girl running past their shop toward a busy intersection and immediately jumped into action.

The two barbers spotted the little girl running past their shop toward a busy intersection and immediately jumped into action.

The two barbers spotted the little girl running past their shop toward a busy intersection and immediately jumped into action.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Dramatic video shows two barbers in Connecticut save a toddler from running into traffic in the nick of time.

Video shows the little girl running past the Look Sharp Barbershop, heading toward a busy intersection in East Hartford.

The two drop their scissors and immediately run out the door, chasing after the girl and scooping her up just before she reaches the main road.

"I was right in the middle of the haircut," barber Osvaldo Lugo recalled. "My reaction is like, oh, my God! What just happened?"

Lugo says the girl slipped away from her mother at a nearby bus stop.

Lugo was able to find the mom and assist the emotional reunion with her daughter. She was embarassed but grateful.