  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Connecticut barbers save little girl from running into busy road

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, April 25, 2024 1:38PM
Barbers save little girl from running into busy intersection
The two barbers spotted the little girl running past their shop toward a busy intersection and immediately jumped into action.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- Dramatic video shows two barbers in Connecticut save a toddler from running into traffic in the nick of time.

Video shows the little girl running past the Look Sharp Barbershop, heading toward a busy intersection in East Hartford.

The two drop their scissors and immediately run out the door, chasing after the girl and scooping her up just before she reaches the main road.

"I was right in the middle of the haircut," barber Osvaldo Lugo recalled. "My reaction is like, oh, my God! What just happened?"

Lugo says the girl slipped away from her mother at a nearby bus stop.

Lugo was able to find the mom and assist the emotional reunion with her daughter. She was embarassed but grateful.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW