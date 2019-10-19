New Jersey community has touching sendoff for beloved crossing guard after 20 years

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Members of a New Jersey community came together to say farewell to a beloved crossing guard who had been stationed at the same street corner for more than 20 years.
Valentine Jackson retired Friday after decades of service to the children of Ridgewood Avenue School.
Jackson was beloved by parents a rock star to the kids she kept safe.
She even brought gifts for children on the first day of school, passed out umbrellas when there was rain and candy on random days.
During the emotional sendoff on Friday, kids changed her name and asked for autographs.
Congratulations and enjoy retirement, Valentine!
