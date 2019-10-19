Society

New Jersey community has touching sendoff for beloved crossing guard after 20 years

GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Members of a New Jersey community came together to say farewell to a beloved crossing guard who had been stationed at the same street corner for more than 20 years.

Valentine Jackson retired Friday after decades of service to the children of Ridgewood Avenue School.

Jackson was beloved by parents a rock star to the kids she kept safe.

She even brought gifts for children on the first day of school, passed out umbrellas when there was rain and candy on random days.

During the emotional sendoff on Friday, kids changed her name and asked for autographs.

Congratulations and enjoy retirement, Valentine!

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyglen ridgeessex countygood newssurprisefeel goodretirementbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 sought after woman walking under scaffolding attacked in NYC
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders at NYC rally
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
NJ woman admits scalding 3-year-old boy with boiling water
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Authorities delay explosive demolition of damaged construction cranes
AccuWeather: Enjoy a 'Fall classic' Saturday
Show More
In bullpen battle, Yankees can even ALCS vs Astros in Game 6
Nestor makes landfall on Florida island, heads north
What's next after key Brexit vote is delayed
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
New video in abduction of 3-year-old from birthday party
More TOP STORIES News