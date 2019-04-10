Society

New Jersey high school principal who died after donating bone marrow honored

WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grief-stricken community in New Jersey is coming together to honor a high school principal who died while trying to save another person's life.

Dr. Derrick Nelson, the principal of Westfield High School, died over the weekend -- reportedly while donating bone marrow.

Within 24 hours, more than 10,000 people have signed a petition to rename the school in his honor.

Nelson, 44, served as an officer in the US Army Reserve for more than 20 years and earned his doctorate in education administration from Seton Hall University.

He became principal of Westfield High School in 2017 and was previously the vice principal of Westfield Junior High School (Roosevelt Intermediate School) since 2010.

According to the school newspaper last month, Nelson agreed to donate bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France. The principal didn't know the boy, but they were a perfect match. It is not yet clear whether that operation had anything to do with Nelson's sudden death.

Nelson was described as passionate, big hearted and an avid supporter of the students.

"He always tried to inspire students in the classroom and outside to be good people," senior class president Jackson O'Brien said. "And I think he served as a great role model."

A vigil for Nelson will be held Wednesday night at the high school.

