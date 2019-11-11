NYC organization aims to collect one million pounds of non perishable goods

New York, NY -- On Tuesday, October 22 at 10am, City Harvest, New York City's largest food organization, and the Daily News kicked off the 37th Annual Daily News Food Drive with the first donation made by students from P.S. 41, the school that collected the most cans last year.This year's drive will run from October 22, 2019 - January 17, 2020, with the goal of collecting one million pounds of non-perishable food for New Yorkers in need."The Daily News Food Drive is New York City's largest annual food drive and is crucial to City Harvest's year-round work of helping to feed the nearly 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put food on their tables," said Jennifer McLean, Chief Operating Officer at City Harvest. "We are excited to partner with the Daily News for the 37th year and encourage New Yorkers to donate food to help those in need during the busy holiday season.""The Daily News has been serving the New York community for 100 years and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with City Harvest to help improve the lives of those who live here," said Renee Mutchnik, Regional Director of Marketing at the Daily News.The most needed items for the drive include canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned proteins (tuna or beans), peanut butter (plastic jars), macaroni and cheese (packaged), hot and cold cereal (packaged, family-sized), soups, and juice packs.Non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at FDNY firehouses, NYPD precincts, select Apple Bank locations, and in the lobby of City Harvest's office at 6 East 32nd Street."FDNY is proud to partner once again with City Harvest on the Daily News Food Drive and offer New Yorkers locations to donate food to help others in need," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "This annual food drive is truly a lifesaving act."Schools, churches, synagogues, and local businesses are invited to run their own drives. All participating schools will be entered into the "Kids Can Help Competition" and the school in each borough that collects the most food will win a prize courtesy of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group. Those who are interested in donating funds can make direct donations to the Daily News Virtual Food Drive. $1 helps City Harvest feed one family in need for a day.